DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police were called to an early morning shooting in Danville Sunday.
Officers were called to the 1600 block of Edgewood Dr. around 12:30 a.m. for shots fired.
When they got there, they learned a woman had been shot in the shoulder and was taken by private vehicle to the hospital.
The victim, a 31-year-old woman from Chicago, said she was standing in parking when she heard multiple gunshots coming from an unknown direction.
She was hit in the shoulder, but was able to hop in a car and get away. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be ok.
While investigating the scene, officers also found several vehicles in the parking lot that had been struck by the gunfire.
No one is in custody at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.