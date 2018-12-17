DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was shot in Danville this weekend, and the suspect is in custody.
Officers were called to the 300 block of North Washington at 10:30 Saturday night.
The News Gazette reports a 29-year-old woman was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound.
She was listed in critical condition on Sunday.
26-year-old Bryant Marshall was arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery with a firearm.
Police said they believe the shooting was the result of a domestic fight.