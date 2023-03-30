DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was stabbed, and the suspect was shot during a domestic violence call in Decatur early Thursday morning that ended in an officer involved shooting.
Decatur Police were called to a domestic in the 400 block of E. Orchard just before 4 a.m.
They found a 34-year-old woman who had been stabbed. Her injuries were not life threatening.
Officers said a 43-year-old male suspect was hiding in a bathroom.
Police said that as they confronted the suspect and tried to get him to surrender, "a confrontation ensued and two Decatur Police officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect."
The suspect sustained multiple gunshot wounds but none are considered life-threatening.
No officers were injured.
More information is expected to be released later today. WAND News will continue to update this story.
