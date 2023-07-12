SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A homicide investigation is under way after a woman was found stabbed to death in Springfield.
Sangamon County Dispatch took a call from a woman in Bethalto, Illinois around 11:30 p.m. She said her brother had possibly injured his girlfriend who lives in Springfield.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of S. 8th Street to check on the welfare of the female resident.
They found a 24-year-old woman dead with multiple stab wounds.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning. The woman's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Springfield Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is on scene and actively investigating.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.
No information has been released regarding whether anyone has been arrested in connection with the crime yet.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.