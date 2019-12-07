Michael Vick is returning to the Pro Bowl, this time as one of the NFL's honorary Pro Bowl captains.
A woman started a petition on change.org calling the NFL to revoke the honor. The petition already has more than 200,000 signatures.
"Just saw this on Facebook and was absolutely disgusted," she wrote on the petition page, "When is the NFL going to take any responsibility for the behavior of it's current and former players? To honor a man who had zero regard for animals is unacceptable and I would like your help to make sure he is not honored at the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl."
Vick served 18 months in federal prison after he was found guilty of running a dog fighting ring in 2007. The former Falcons quarterback suspended by the league and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
After his release, he returned to the NFL in 2009 when he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. Vick retired in 2017. He has been serving as an analyst for Fox Sports.
The 2020 NFL Pro Bowl will take place on Jan. 26 in Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET.