DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was struck by glass when shots were fired at a Decatur bar early Saturday.
Authorities said they responded at about 12:40 a.m. Saturday to Lock Stock & Barrel (129 S. Oakland Ave.) for a report of shots fired. Officers found a crowd leaving the parking lot area.
They then learned a victim had arrived at Decatur Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The woman who was hurt had her injuries initially reported as gunshot wounds. Police said it was determined she was struck by flying glass from rounds ricocheting off a windshield of a vehicle she was sitting in.
Police said they discovered a defect to the window of the business at the scene, along with damage to a vehicle's right side mirror and a frame pillar.
No arrests had been made as of Tuesday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.