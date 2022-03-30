DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Decatur Tuesday.
Police were called to the area of Jasper St. and Rogers Ave. for a hit-and-run accident, DPD said.
Officers found a 40-year-old woman in the southbound lanes of Jasper St. north of Rogers Ave. She had life threatening injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, police said.
Officers said evidence at the scene indicated that a vehicle was traveling southbound on Jasper St. approaching Rogers Ave. when it hit the woman.
The vehicle fled the scene.
The woman was rushed to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
The suspect vehicle is possible one of the following, police said:
- 1999 to 2006 GMC Yukon or Yukon XL
- 1999 to 2002 Chevy Silverado
- 1999 to 2002 GMC Sierra
The suspect vehicle will have damage to the front bumper and grill area of the vehicle.
Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.
Anyone with information about this crash or the suspect vehicle is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department at (217) 424-2711 or Crimestoppers (217) 423-TIPS.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.