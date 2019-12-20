CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign woman is suing the Champaign County Sheriff's Officer over what she calls a highly intrusive pat-down search.
Wylesha Ayres, 27, was pulled over on May 8 on Dobbins Dr. in Champaign.
In her five-count federal lawsuit, Ayres claims her Fourth Amendment right against an unreasonable search was violated, and she was subjected to “humiliation, degradation, emotional pain and suffering," the News Gazette reports.
The deputy was wearing a body camera. A lawyer for Ayres said it shows Deputy Cory Christensen touching her private areas.
She can be heard saying in the body camera video, “Don’t touch my butt, please." Christensen replies he is just making sure she did not have any weapons on her.
In the video, Christensen said he stopped her, because her license plate was expired
Ayres' driver’s license has been expired for over a year.
The deputy also claims he smelled marijuana in her car.
In the video, she said she smoked earlier, but did not have anything in the car.
Nothing was found in the car. Ayres was given a citation for not having a valid license.
The lawsuit argues there was, "no basis for (the officers) to touch” Ayres.
Her lawyer told the News Gazette, “This could’ve been avoided by simply asking for a female officer to come do this highly invasive body search."
In a formal response to the lawsuit, the sheriff's office denied officers improperly touched Ayres, that they did not give a reason for the search and that they did not have reasonable suspicion.
Christensen also claims in the video that Ayres is a gang member.
The News Gazette reports Ayres was found guilty of robbery in 2012 and guilty of residential burglary in 2011.
The deputy, sheriff's office, and Champaign County are all named in the lawsuit.
Trial is set for March 2021.