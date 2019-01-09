DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Decatur woman accused of selling K2 from a motel took a plea deal.
Angela Baker will serve 24-months of probation for pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
On July 27, police executed a search warrant at the Tri Manor Motel on 22nd Street. Officers located 33 baggies of apparent K2 in Baker’s jeans pocket.
Baker told investigators she and Antwanette Atkins, her girlfriend, had been selling K2 from the motel for about six months. Until about three weeks ago, the two had sold 100-200 baggies of K2 daily, but sales had recently slowed, Baker said. Baker said Atkins got the K2 from Springfield. She said the two did not make a profit from selling the substance but sold it to get free K2 to support Baker’s own habit.
Baker said she and Atkins had both lived at the motel for several years.
Atkins is expected in court on Feb. 4.