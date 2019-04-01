DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A local woman will be honored next month for a sack lunch program she started in Danville.
Rose Gates launched the Feed the Children Backpack program in 2010 with the help of volunteers.
Now, the program provides weekend meals for nearly 450 students, the News Gazette reports.
Gates has been named this year's AMBUCS First Citizen by the club's Danville chapter for establishing it.
She was chosen from among five nominees. She will be honored on May 9 at the Turtle Run Banquet Center in Danville.