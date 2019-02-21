DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A woman injured during a fire that broke out in Decatur is now fighting for her life at a Springfield hospital.
Officials with the Decatur Fire Department say the woman was transported from Decatur to a Springfield hospital for treatment. It's not clear what her condition is but fire officials say she is on a ventilator.
A second person was hospitalized but treated and released for smoke inhalation.
Firefighters say 11 units responded after 4:30 p.m. Thursday to Spring Creek Towers, located at 2727 N. Monroe St. They say the fire started in a third-floor apartment, with fire damage limited to that unit.
There was extensive water damage in the hallway after the sprinkler system went off. Officials say the building was cleared and residents were able to return to their homes.
Crews partially evacuated the building. First responders could be seen handing blankets to people who needed them outside of the building.
A cause remains under investigation. However, they believe the fire started from someone smoking in the apartment. Firefighters fully clear the scene just after 7:30 p.m.