DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who attacked a man with a piece of wood, causing injuries that put him on life support, pleaded guilty and will serve prison time.
Sworn statements said the crime committed by Michelle Batman, 44, happened on Sept. 5, 2020, when she, her friend and the victim were together at the friend's residence. There was an argument and Batman tried to get the victim to leave.
At one point, the suspect grabbed a 2x4 piece of wood and hit the victim over the head. The victim became very sick and threw up blood and vomit, the statement said.
A neurosurgeon at Decatur Memorial Hospital said the victim suffered a massive brain bleed that needed neurosurgery to be drained. He also had a skull fracture. The victim was placed on a ventilator and doctors told police he was unlikely to recover.
The family of the victim spoke with WAND News in September of 2020, calling what happened "heartbreaking." They said if he ever did recover, he would need help with walking, talking and eating on his own.
The suspect negotiated a plea deal and was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison, to be followed by one year of parole. Her guilty plea was to a charge of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.
She was given credit for time served from Oct. 1, 2020 to April 13, 2021.
