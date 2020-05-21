LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - A woman whose 91-year-old mother recovered from COVID-19 has a public safety reminder for others.
Becky Shelton shared with WAND-TV a video posted to Facebook of her mother, Joann Renken, being wheeled out of Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital after spending 41 days in isolation. She had spent her 91st birthday, Easter and Mother's Day with only medical staff around her.
Renken's incredible recovery happened when the situation appeared to be grim, Shelton said.
"Easter weekend, we were being prepared for goodbyes and having comfort care explained," Shelton said. "Easter Sunday, her body started fighting to stay alive. Through all this, she was alone fighting for her life."
Shelton went on to explain her mother had not left her home in the weeks before becoming sick. She said people who cared for her were her only potential exposure to the virus. None of them every showed a sign of illness.
She's now reminding others they should use caution.
"Just because the person near you in the grocery store or someone you are around every day appears healthy, it means nothing," Shelton said. "No one meant to infect my mom and put her through all this. Unknowingly, someone did."
She finished her Facebook post with a word of gratitude toward those who prayed and checked in on Renken's recovery progress as she fought COVID-19.
