DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have identified a woman who died after a house fire in Decatur.
The fire happened on Thursday, April 1. Firefighters responded to a West Forest Avenue address for a lift assist and found the victim on fire in the kitchen. She had suffered severe burns and was quickly taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital, where hospital staff pronounced her dead.
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the woman as 61-year-old Gloria Martin.
Autopsy results showed Martin died from thermal injuries sustained in the fire. The Sangamon County coroner and Decatur Police Department are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.