CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign woman who admitted to being drunk when she drove off an unfinished bridge deck on Interstate 57 and injured a man has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Ashia Marshall, 30, is a single mother of 2. The News Gazette reports she said she knew she needed medication for mental-health issues, but chose to self medicate with alcohol and drugs instead.
Marshall had a history of violent acts and noncompliance with court orders. That meant probation would not be an option in her sentencing.
Marshall will have to serve 85 percent of her sentence, meaning she will spend around five years in jail. She has already served 265 days.
She pleaded guilty in June to aggravated driving under the influence for the Sept. 3, 2019, crash in Champaign.
Marshall drove through construction barriers on Bradley Ave. where the bridge was being rebuilt over I-57 and then went down an embankment and was stopped by a concrete barrier.
Her blood-alcohol content was 0.225, almost three times the limit.
Two men with her were injured, but she only pleaded guilty to the count involving Robert Spears, who suffered chest injuries, a collapsed lung and a damaged kidney, the News Gazette reported.
