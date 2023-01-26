SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - Beth Ballinger created 'Feeding Springfield One Lasagna at a Time'. Three years later, over 22,000 people have been fed by Ballinger's family and the community.
"I call it my little village that we've created. And until food insecurity isn't a thing anymore, we're going to keep doing it. Pretty much almost weekly we provide lasagnas, individual meals, pan meals for families," said Ballinger.
Usually, she hosts events throughout the year to help those who need it most in the community. However, this fundraiser is a little different.
"This one is for me and my family. A couple months back, I was at the doctor and got some unsettling news. I have cervical cancer," shared Ballinger.
After an unsuccessful surgery to get rid of the cancer, Ballinger is scheduled to undergo another procedure in February. After a lifetime of serving others, she decided to turn to her community. Community members can purchase an individual or family-size pan of lasagna, along with sides. All purchases and donations go towards Ballinger's medical bills and to support her family while she recovers.
"It was hard for me to even be the one to ask for help in the first place. Because these last three years have been phenomenal with us helping the community," said Ballinger.
Minutes after she shared the news online, Ballinger got to experience the support she's used to providing.
"It means the world. Nobody should have to go through anything alone. But to have these people you literally know, because you make lasagnas, step up and want to help my family and me. It's overwhelming and very humbling. Like I just make lasagnas," said Ballinger.
Despite her recent challenges, Ballinger still plans to serve a Valentine's Day dinner to people who need a hot meal. Veterans, seniors and those in need can contact Beth for the upcoming event. She says, nothing can hold her back.
"Cancer isn't going to stop me. It's just a little speed bump in the road right now," said Ballinger.
Beth Ballinger's family and the community continue to help those in need. If you're interested in assisting Beth during this time, or want to find out more information about her mission, visit here.
