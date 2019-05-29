DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A woman who sold K2 with a second person pleaded guilty to the crime.
Antwanette Atkins, 52, entered her guilty plea in court Wednesday. Beginning in early 2018, she and 49-year-old Angela Baker sold the drug from Tri-City Motel in Decatur, which is located on 22nd Street, for about six months. Police caught them on July 27 of that year after serving a search warrant. At that time, police found 33 baggies of K2 in Baker’s pocket.
Atkins and Baker admitted to selling between 100 and 200 bags of K2 per day from the motel. About three weeks before the warrant was served, they said their sales had started to slow down.
Atkins acquired the K2 to sell from Springfield. According to Baker, they weren’t selling the drugs to make a profit, but instead to get K2 to support Baker’s habit.
The two women had been living in the hotel for several years.
A judge sentenced Atkins to 24 months of probation Wednesday, which is the same punishment Baker received in January of 2019 after she also pleaded guilty. Atkins is also required to pay several fines and fees.
NOTE: A mug shot for Atkins was not available in the Macon County inmate system.