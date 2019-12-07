It's a fresh start for the Peloton woman.
The star of the ultra-controversial Peloton ad that came out earlier this week is back, this time promoting Aviation Gin.
Ryan Reynolds, who owns the company, tweeted the 41 second video Friday night.
“Exercise bike not included,” he wrote.
Many accused the Peloton commercial of fat shaming because the husband buys his wife a Peloton bike even though she already appears fairly thin.
The gin ad begins with the actress’ eyes open wide, looking into the camera. The shot widens to show her sitting at a bar with two friends.
“This gin is really smooth,” she says, as her friends agree.
“We can get you another one if you’d like,” one says.
“You’re safe here,” the other friend chimes in.
“To new beginnings,” the Peloton commercial actress says, as their glasses clink together. She then proceeds to down the entire drink.
“This is gonna be a fun night,” one of her friends says, eyes wide.
The ad cuts to a holiday-themed shot of a bottle of Aviation gin, as one of the friends says “you look great by the way.”
So far, the social media reactions have been very positive to the commercial.