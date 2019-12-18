ROCHESTER, Ind. (WAND) - A woman who struck and killed three children as they crossed the street in 2018 is headed to prison.
Before sunrise on Oct. 30 of that year, 9-year-old Alivia Stahl and her 6-year-old twin brothers, Xzavier and Mason Ingle, crossed a road near Rochester, Ind., to get on a school bus. Alyssa Shepherd, who ignored a stop sign extended by the bus, hit the children with a pickup truck.
The three children died at the scene, while a fourth, 11-year-old Maverik Lowe, was in critical condition with several broken bones. Responders airlifted Lowe from the scene.
Fort Wayne's NBC reports Shepherd's sentence includes four years in prison, three years of home detention and probation for the final three years.
At trial, she testified she didn't realize the flashing lights she saw at the scene were from a school bus.