DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police have rearrested the woman who hid meth in her genitals after a social media post was posted looking for her.
Adrienne McClure was arrested on Monday in the 1400 block of N. Oakland Avenue. Police found her in possession of a stolen vehicle and over two grams of meth.
On Monday afternoon, officers were alerted to a stolen 2013 four door Nissan Rogue. While the owner was out looking for the car he saw the vehicle in the parking lot of Pawn King and observed McClure in the passenger seat. An unknown black male was driving the car.
The owner said he never gave McClure permission to use his vehicle.
Officer were able to locate her and the vehicle on Monday afternoon.
McClure was originally arrested in February after police say she tried to hid drugs from them in her genitals. McClure was released from custody on March 5, and failed to appear, launching a search warrant for her arrest.