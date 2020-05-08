EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Effingham County Health Department is announcing its 6th positive case of COVID-19.
The person is a female in their 70s. According to the woman, she had no known contact with a person who tested positive for the virus.
During the investigation of the case the woman said she had been to two garden centers in Flora, Illinois on the morning of May 4.
Anyone who have visited the two garden centers in Flora and are concerned can call the Effingham County Health Department at 217-342-9237.
For more information on Effingham County cases, click here.
