SHERMAN, Ill. (WAND) - On Tuesday, Sangamon County saw its largest single day jump in COVID-19 cases, and almost all of the new cases are associated with the Villas Senior Care Community in Sherman.
Lisa Eden had a mother living in the Villas, and says she was panicked when she heard the news.
"It was extremely, extremely scary," Eden says. "My brother and I were both, I don't know if we can say on the verge of panicking, fearful, frightful."
A little over a week ago, WAND first reported there were seven confirmed cases at the Villas. Now, there is more than 80.
"This news alert pops up on my phone and says, the Villas in Sherman has X number of positive cases of COVID," Eden says. "To be quite honest, I kind of panicked a bit."
More than forty residents and thirty staff members have been infected and Eden says she wasn't sure if her mother was safe.
"When the first COVID cases were announced at the Villas, at that point in time, they didn't say what area they were in," Eden says. "They didn't tell us if it was in the rehab center, if it was in the assisted living, if it was in the nursing home. Where were these positive cases that were coming up?"
Lisa's mother, Wanda, is 77-years-old. She has lived at the Villas for more than four years.
"She lives in an independent setting of the Villas Community, in a little cottage," Eden says. "We didn't know if she had come in contact with anyone."
Lisa says her mother has underlying health issues that put her at a higher risk.
"She has COPD ... strokes and heart attacks and open heart surgery," Eden says.
According to Lisa, no one in her family received any calls, warning them there was an outbreak in the community.
"The Villas is a wonderful place. They take very good care of her," Eden says. "But, that is just unbelievable that nobody has reached out to us."
When Lisa first heard the news, she says she decided to take action.
"We decided within 30 minutes of it popping up on my news broadcast, about the COVID issues, that we were going to bring her back home," Lisa says.
According to Lisa, she fears for the residents and staff who are still at the Villas, but is grateful her mother is home safe.
"There's no words to describe how grateful I am that we have our mom here," Eden says. "We love her to death. She's the only mother we have."
As of Wednesday, The Villas announced two new deaths, including a female in her 80’s that tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21st and a female in her 80’s that tested positive for COVID-19 on April 27th. Both were inpatients at HSHS St.John’s Hospital. They also announced eight new cases.
