SHERMAN, Ill (WAND) - Authorities said a woman used a crossbow to initiate a standoff with Sangamon County deputies.
According to the Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell, at 7:40 AM, deputies were called to the 3000 block of East Andrew Rd for what started as a civil disturbance between neighbors.
Campbell said a 23 year old female then pointed a crossbow at a deputy when he approached her house to speak to her. It is unknown how many, if any other people are in her house. There is extensive call history at the residence.
Sangamon County Tactical Team and Negotiators have been on scene since 9:50 AM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.