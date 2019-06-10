RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) – Police are seeking help in the search for a missing woman.
Officers say Lela M. O’Brien, an 87-year-old woman who has dementia, was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. Monday in the front lobby of Eagle’s View Supportive Living and Memory Care in Rantoul. She is 5-foot-2, weighs 130 pounds and had on a white T-shirt and tan capri pants at the time of her disappearance.
Police say O’Brien is “not very conversational” but will answer if someone uses her name.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Rantoul Police Department at (217)333-8911.