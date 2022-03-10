DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur woman described the moments gunshots rang out in her neighborhood over the weekend.
On Saturday, Chelsea Walter, 24, was enjoying the warm weather. She was sitting on her porch listening to music with her dog when all of a sudden gunshots rang out.
"It was beautiful, then just out of nowhere they started firing shots," she shared.
In surveillance video, Walters was seen sitting on a swing and then the shots rang out near her house on West View Street. She quickly grabbed her dog and ran inside.
"I know they rang out a few seconds after I got inside the house."
A stray bullet went through the siding of her house and traveled through 2 walls. Walter said she first checked her windows and then noticed the bullet hole in her walls.
"I give it to God, he is the one that got me out of there."
She shared the video and photos on her Facebook page. Walters wanted people to see how serious gun violence is and urged them to step up and help curb it.
"It's really easy to point the finger, but if you have the opportunity to step up and make a difference, then I recommend it."
The 24-year-old volunteers with SIMP Inc. and Macon County CASA. She shared she's grateful to be alive and the shooting strengthened her relationship with Jesus.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.