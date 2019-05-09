SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Close to 200 Illinois women are urging House Democratic legislators to take action on a bill that would redefine the state's abortion law.
The women sent a letter urging Democrats to take action on the Reproductive Health Act, the News Gazette reports.
The Reproductive Health Act is an effort to repeal a law requiring minors to consult their parents before getting an abortion.
The legislation would replace Illinois' abortion statute with language thought by many to be the most liberal reproductive health care law in the U.S.
Some women said bills regarding women's health and issues have not been moving as quickly as expected, with bills still stuck in subcommittees.
The News Gazette reports Governor JB Pritzker has indicated he would sign the Reproductive Health Act if the General Assembly approves it and puts it on his desk.