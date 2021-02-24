DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Doctors announced women who recently got the COVID-19 vaccine may need to reschedule their yearly mammogram.
The HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Department of Radiology said when women get the vaccine, they've noticed some have experienced swollen lymph nodes, which isn't uncommon in the body after immunization.
"Women who have (a) COVID vaccine and in a short time after that have a mammogram done can end up with lymph nodes on the mammogram that look abnormal, but are really just a reaction to the vaccine," said Daniel Roubein, M.D., and chairman of the Department of Radiology for HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.
Doctors want women to wait so that they do not contact them about an abnormality that is linked to the COVID-19 vaccine.
"The effort we are trying to make to not have women come in unnecessarily to have something followed up when really it was just a reaction to something that should normally occur," Roubein said.
Women should get their mammogram before their first dose of the vaccine or wait four weeks after their second dose of the vaccine.
