CLINTON, Ill (WAND) - Sheila Norris started tattooing over 25 years ago. At that time, it was hard to get into the business as a woman.
"When they see the work I do they think I'm a man. And then when they come in and they see that oh my god, you're a girl," Norris said. When she was starting out, she found it hard to find a way to become an apprentice.
"I had more than one of them telling me you got a lot of talent, but you're a girl. And that's me being nice how they said it, it's not gonna happen," Norris said. But that didn't stop her.
"I taught myself how to draw, I taught myself how to paint, I can teach myself how to tattoo. So I got my hands on tattoo machine, and I started practicing, I would go...buy pig skin, i'd buy great fruit. And I'd practice and practice and practice on myself until I finally got it down," Norris said. She says the attitude towards women who work in shops today is still not great. She made her own tattoo shop 20 years ago and has not looked back since. It's called Green Dragon Tattoo Studio and it's in Clinton.
"I'm very proud of what I do, I have a huge range of skills...when they turn me loose, let me do what I want to do. They get something really cool. It's one of a kind," Norris said. She believes women can bring something special to tattooing.
"Women are a lot more detail oriented, we're a lot lighter handed, so we're a lot more gentle. And I just think that we bring a passion to it," Norris said. Her clients say the reason they keep coming back is because they feel like family.
"She's excited when she's doing your tattoo, which that's what you want someone that's wanting to do what you want," said Kenneth Frick, one of her long time clients. She hopes if other women are considering this field hey'll go for it despite obstacles.
"If you feel passionate about it, and you really want to do it, do it. I did it and I have no regrets," Norris said.
