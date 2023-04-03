DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - March is Women's History Month.
The month is a celebration of women's contributions to history, culture, and society and has been observed annually in the U.S. since 1987.
In honor of Women's History Month, WAND News sat down with Veronica Braker, Sr. V.P. of Global Operations for ADM.
Braker shared she leads ADM's global operations, including managing the company's Technology Center of Excellence. She also serves as ADM's safety champion, leading global efforts to enhance safety procedures and culture.
As a young woman, Braker got her inspiration to enter the STEM field from her mother. She told WAND News, her mother was interested in technology.
"I have to give her a bit of a shout-out because she was the first female to climb a telephone pole."
It wasn't just her mother, Braker said she attended an all-girl college prep high school. There, she could either focus on business or technology. With her mother as a role model, Braker said she picked technology and started to gain an interest in STEM.
"I have a degree in chemical engineering and so that was the first path. I remember my first role as an intern when I was getting my chemical engineering degree was in a facility and I just fell in love with manufacturing."
Braker has more than a quarter century of experience in operations leadership. Before joining ADM, she spent eight years in management roles at BASF Corporation, serving most recently as vice president of operations for its Performance Materials division in North America.
She is a part of Women in Manufacturing, which is a non-profit that supports women in STEM.
"Now as I've got all the rewards both personally and professionally, I'm out there also encouraging other younger women."
As Women's History Month concludes, Braker said the month has been a great opportunity to look back on how far the U.S. and industries have come.
"The dream I have is we won't have to designate people as the first women of anything and it will just be a norm in the way we operate."
The U.S. Census Bureau found men make up the majority (67.9%) of U.S. manufacturing jobs. Braker wants to see more women enter the workforce.
