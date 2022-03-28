SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - Wooden it Be Lovely is an organization that helps empower women through offering transitional employment. Saturday was their big furniture sale where they sell the recreated tables, chairs, dressers and more they made through the program.
"I was out on the streets with addiction, and now I'm over two years clean," said Jessica Fox, who's a part of the program. Executive Director Margaret Jessup says this gives them an opportunity to get a new start and use their imagination.
"They've had a hard life [and] been discarded by a lot of people. We are able to take this furniture, turn it into something beautiful that the public just loves to come and see," Jessup said. The line was robust for the sale, and many items were sold within minutes. The program's participants are paid an hourly wage for their work.
"I had never had a job. I had never had a structured environment and a workplace and wouldn't be lovely changed that for me," Fox said.
She has made many of the pieces being sold at the organizations sale after finding that she loves to work on them.
"Going down on a piece of furniture and making it great and saying that I did that, you know, it's something, it's an accomplishment for me. It's, it's changed my life," Fox said.
Proceeds from the sale will go to help finish a home that will be incorporated into the program.
