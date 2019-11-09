SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A suburban mall is taking Chicago's love for hot dogs to a whole new level.
The Portillo's Experience, the hot dog joints' first ever pop-up shop, has made it's way to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, IL.
The shop contains all kinds of interactive displays centered around customer's favorite Portillo's menu items such as hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and of course their famous chocolate cake.
Visitors can make their way to the "French Fry Room", which has cheese sauce dripping from the ceiling and life-size plush french fries.
Who can forget the Onion Ring Swing and Hot Dog Sofa from Vienna Beef.
Although there isn't an opportunity to eat when walking through displays, packaged chocolate cakes and Italian beef sandwiches will be available for purchase.
The shop will be open until Dec. 31. Customers will need tickets which can be purchased at exploretock.com/portillospopupexperience.