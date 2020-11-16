JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - History comes to life at Woodlawn Farms in Jacksonville.
Dressed in their century attire, Barbara Sulter and Terry Maggart walk visitors through a historic home that was known for being a stop along the Underground Railroad.
Michael Huffaker's farm, nestled just outside of Jacksonville, was said to be a stop for slaves on their road to freedom. Sulter, a tour guide a the farm, said one of Michael Huffaker's children, Franny, was upstairs one evening and got out of bed because she heard a baby crying. When the young girl looked down from the top of the stairs she saw a black man, woman and a baby in the front doorway.
The next morning when Franny asked her mother about the family, her mother said she was never to tell anyone about what she saw.
"Her mother got nervous, because back in those days if you helped a run-away slave it was a $1,000 fine per slave," said Sulter.
As Franny grew older, she got married and had children of her own. Since the Civil War was over, she told her children about the story of the black family visiting her childhood home in Jacksonville. One of Franny's children wrote an article in school about the runaway slaves.
Since then Woodlawn Farm has been a historic landmark along the Underground Railroad.
When asked how many slaves came through the farm, Sulter and Maggary said, "We don't know if it was 3 or 3,000."
This historic home has seen visitors from all over the country and world. However this year, Sulter and Maggart said was different because of the pandemic.
"We felt worse about not letting the kids get in here than the money. It's just interesting to see the groups that come in, and the eyes that open up."
Woodlawn Farm is closed for the rest of the season, but opens back up at the first of May. Tours are every Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
