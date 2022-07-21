The old Woodrow Wilson High School property is for sale. The parcel of land will be up for auction as part of an upcoming Tax Deed Auction with the Macon County Treasurer.
The auction will take place September 2nd at the Macon County Office Building on South Main Street, in Room 302. It will occur from 8:30am to 4:30pm.
A Macon County trustee, managing the property for the county, told WAND News, Macon County took control of the property July 8th, after the previous owner failed to pay owed taxes by the June 7th, 2022 deadline. The case went to court July 8th, and a judge awarded the county the building.
The city of Decatur has sent a demolition notice to request the building be torn down, however no demolition date has been scheduled.
WAND News will continue following this developing story.
