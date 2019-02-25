TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Christian County mayors and others toured the new Taylorville water treatment plant as work on the new facility continues.
That work should be finished by May or June, said water supervisor David Speagle.
“It sounds easy, turn one pump on and turn the other off; it’s not,” Speagle said. “Once we go to go online, we have to send off to EPA and they give us a permit to go online.”
The new facility increases water capacity, city officials have said. It also includes a UV system to prevent the parasite Cryptosporidium and a new system called Biottta to remove nitrates.
“This building was heavily designed with future maintenance in mind,” Speagle said. “One of the problems with our existing facility was a lack of redundancy and a lack of ability to maintain it because of the structure built around it.”
Changes to the plant building have also saved on costs, Speagle said.