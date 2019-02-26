SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - Construction on a railroad bridge over Curtis Rd. in Savoy could start in September 2022, village officials told the News Gazette.
The bridge is considered a safety and traffic-flow need.
The $38.8 million project would also include adding a fourth lane on Curtis between Wesley Ave. and U.S. 45, widening Curtis east of U.S. 45 to First St., new street lighting, and walking and bicycle paths.
The News Gazette reports Village officials hope to cover a little less than half of the project cost with funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Nationally Significant Freight and Highway Projects program.
About $15.1 million of the cost has already been committed through mostly state money, some county funding and a different federal grant source.
If the construction does start in fall 2020, it would likely be completed at the end of 2025.