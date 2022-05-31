WEST CITY, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) employee who allegedly fired a gun at an IDOT worksite in southern Illinois is no longer employed by the agency, according to a statement provided to WAND News.
The Illinois Department of Transportation is aware of the alleged incident. IDOT takes these allegations seriously, the matter was referred to ISP, and the employee who is alleged to have discharged the weapon is no longer employed with IDOT. IDOT is unable to comment any further on personnel matters.
In a story first reported Tuesday by the Edgar County Watchdogs, a tip indicated the incident took place at an IDOT building in the town of West City in Franklin County. The tip claimed fellow workers placed a fake snake near the individual as a prank. The person in question went to his vehicle and retrieved a firearm. He returned and started shooting.
A web search by WAND News indicates the individual in question may also be a Public Health and Safety Commissioner in another community.
As noted in the statement provided to WAND News, the person who allegedly fired the weapon is no longer employed at IDOT. No charges have been filed.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.