ROXANA, Ill. (AP) — A contractor died after a crane overturned at a refinery in an Illinois suburb of St. Louis, a coroner said Tuesday.
Chad L. Crabtree, 47, of Owensboro, Kentucky, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident Tuesday afternoon at the Philips 66 Refinery in Roxana, 17 miles (27.4 kilometers) northeast of St. Louis, Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn said.
Crabtree was a project manager for Sterett Crane & Rigging, a subcontractor at the refinery, Nonn said.
During the operation of the crane, a mechanical malfunction occurred and caused the crane to overturn, Nonn said.
Crabtree sustained head trauma, he said. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.
A second man operating the crane was also injured and transported to a hospital, Nonn said.
The incident remains under investigation by the Roxana Police Department and workplace safety investigators, Nonn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.