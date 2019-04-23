DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Trevor Allen writes to escape the stress of everyday life.
And he says those writing sessions have been needed more than ever over the past year and a half.
"[The bullying] started up almost immediately," he said.
Allen says fellow employees at Texas Roadhouse in Forsyth bullied him on the job once they figured out he had Asperger's, an autism spectrum disorder.
"Over time, things have gotten worse and worse," said mother Liz Marth.
Allen says the bullying has gone on since he started at the restaurant. His frustration came to a head Saturday night.
"They told me to do it with a fork," Allen said. "It made me feel very alone, very singled out."
Allen says a manager ordered him to clean the crevices between the floor and the walls with a fork normally used for dining. Marth says that was her final straw too.
"You've got a child that's got a disability and all he's trying to do is live his life as normal as possible," Marth said. "I've always told my kids: don't let the fact you have a disability stand in the way of you achieving anything in your life."
Marth says she called Texas Roadhouse headquarters, the Macon County Health Department, Decatur Public Schools and others for help. DPS told Marth her son, an Eisenhower senior, could quit his job without negatively affecting his grade in a job course. But she says none of the others offered much help.
Texas Roadhouse's headquarters did not return requests for comment.
"You feel useless," Marth said. "As a parent, you feel helpless."
But Trevor says he's taking charge of the life story he's writing every day. He plans to quit his job and find a new one — one where his diagnosis won't define him.
"It really brings me the effort and the hope that I really can try to fight this," Allen said.