NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - A rescue got underway Wednesday afternoon in Normal after workers got trapped on scaffolding at the State Farm Headquarters.
Normal Fire Department Technical Rescue Team was called out for a high-angle rescue.
Workers were safe and harnessed, but trapped 200 feet in the air on scaffolding that malfunctioned and will not move up or down.
The scaffolding is on the east side of the main building.
The workers were rescued just after noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.