CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Parkland College and State Representative Carol Ammons are announcing the college's $1.5 million Workforce Equity Initiative grant Thursday.
The grant will provide free, short-term career training to under-served populations in the college's district over the next year.
At 10 a.m. Rep. Ammons will talk about how a new WEI grant-supported program will impact the community.
Parkland leaders will share how people can access the program.
WAND News will have more on this new program after the news conference at 10 a.m.