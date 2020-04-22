DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The doors for Workforce Investment Solutions in Decatur might be closed but a new feature is making it possible for people to apply for help and job assistance.
Before the shutdown, new clients to Workforce had to fill out an application and go through orientation at the facility. Now people can apply for assistance and watch the orientation online.
"There are jobs out there, there is still opportunity for training and I think most importantly we're getting ready to put more workshops online. So if you're interested in bettering yourself, gaining new skills, trying to get yourself ready to go for whatever's coming, and I do believe the doors are going to open and things are going to pick up, then this is where you need to start," said Rocki Wilkerson, Executive Director of Workforce Investment Solutions.
Below you can watch a video tutorial from Rocki, explaining how to navigate the application and orientation process online.