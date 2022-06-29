DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Workforce Investment Solutions received $575,000 from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
This is part of a state-wide goal to boost workforce recovery through job training.
Workforce Investment Solutions will be organizing and providing training to combat staffing issues in three specific sectors impacted by the pandemic. These are the Hospitality, CDL Trucking, and Logistics Industry.
"The JTED grant will specifically be working with customers who are unemployed, underemployed, underrepresented, and especially low-income," said Executive Director Rocki Wilkerson. "Workforce will be working with Richland Community College for the training component."
Graduates will leave the program with the certificates and credentials necessary to pursue employment in their specific industry.
Workforce Investment Solutions will also provide case management so they can offer participants the support they need while enrolled. This could include transportation, childcare, uniforms, and work boots.
For more information, go to the Workforce Investment Solution website.
