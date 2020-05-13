DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - In spite of the pandemic, there are plenty of work opportunities for out of school youth this summer.
Employers are actually eager to bring people on board, according to Workforce Investment Solutions. If you are an out of school youth between the ages of 16 and 24, Workforce Investment Solutions is the place to start.
All positions will include COVID-19 safety, job training and pre-employment skills. The jobs will provide youth everything they need to be successful.
"When you start your job this summer, you not only walk away with a pay check, which is a great incentive, hopefully you finish with some skill sets that will help guide you. Whether you want to move forward in a full time position, or you want to go to school, or you want to go to an apprenticeship. Whatever the next step will be, this will be a great foundation," said Rocki Wilkerson, Director. Workforce Investment Solutions.
Time is running out to apply. Applications are due on May 18, click here to apply.
