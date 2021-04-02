DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The pandemic has left many people working from home, stuck working on their laptop on a couch.
Physical therapists say that has led to a rise in neck and back issues over the past year.
HSHS St. Mary's physical therapists are seeing that trend in central Illinois too. Poor posture and slouching can strain the muscles and discs in a patient's neck and back. The good news is in most cases, it doesn't take much to alleviate the pain.
"90 degree angles are good," said St. Mary's physical therapist Jennifer Johnston. "Try to think of your knees, your hips...[at] 90 degrees. Keep your arms at your side."
People struggling with back or neck pain should also look into setting up their work station at a kitchen table or desk, instead of their couch or bed.
Posture is one way to help. Movement is another.
"Often a tip I'll tell people: try to get up and set the kitchen timer for an hour to get up and move," Johnston said.
Light stretching of the neck and back can also help alleviate the pain.
If nothing works or it seems like the pain gets worse, patients should contact their doctor or their physical therapist.
