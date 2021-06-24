DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Close to $100,000 will be awarded to Danville and Tilton businesses in an upcoming business workshop event.
The Trep OnTrack Business Bootcamp is offering free business classes, coaching and funding, and will offer some Vermilion County businesses the chance to win money. A description for the event in a flyer called it a "comprehensive program that meets the needs of new entrepreneurs and existing business owners."
A 6 p.m. on June 30, the open house Trep OnTrack Launch Event will be held at Venue 22, located at 22 N. Jackson St. in Danville. Organizers said $90,000 will be given away at this event to new and existing businesses in the Danville/Tilton area.
After that time, workshops and other events are scheduled through late July, in September and in November. Business owners can learn about decisions they can make to grow their company, develop business ideas, and more.
The Business Bootcamp is funded by the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) Restore, Reinvest and Renew (R3) Initiative.
“I have a passion for entrepreneurs and small businesses. I’ve been studying entrepreneurship, attending conferences, and keeping up with the data. There are people a lot smarter than me who say investing in local small businesses, creating an entrepreneurial ecosystem, is the key to local economic development,” said Tricia Teague, a recently elected Danville alderwoman and founder of The Trep School. “So I am beyond excited to be able to do this work locally. I know it will create and retain businesses, which in turn will create jobs, and will ultimately help create growth in our community.”
On Nov. 13, the Trep OnTrack Pitch Contest is scheduled to take place at the Danville Area Community College Bremer Center Auditorium, located at 2000 E. Main St. in Danville. Companies can bring ideas for development, expansion and growth to compete for $7,500 at what organizers called the only local Global Entrepreneurship Week event. Registration is required for the pitch contest.
Programming is free to those who want to take part, but applications are required due to limited space. Click here to apply.
The full flyer is attached to this story.
