CHICAGO (WAND) — A new water adventure is set to open in 2020 at Hurricane Harbor in Six Flags Greater America.
Tsunami Surge will break records. It’s set to be the world’s tallest water coaster. The ride stands at 86 feet tall, Six Flags said on Wednesday.
Six Flags also said the top speed will reach 28 miles per hour over 950 of enclosed tunnels and open-air slides. The ride also features five drops and five hairpin turns.
The new ride will open in Hurricane Harbor at Six Flags Great America in 2020.