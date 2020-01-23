SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (WAND) – The “World’s Worst Cat” is up for adoption at the Mitchell County Animal Rescue in North Carolina.
Perdita, according to the Facebook post is not for the faint of heart. The vet who treated her said they "thought she was sick, turns out she’s just a jerk."
Her list of dislikes includes, the color pink, kittens, dogs, children, the Dixie Chicks, Disney movies, Christmas and definitely hugs.
Have no fear though she does have some likes, such as the song Cat Scratch Fever, the movie Pet Cemetery, lurking in dark corners and being queen of her domicile.
Perdita is single and ready to be social awkward with a socially awkward human who understands personal space, the shelter said. Her adoption is free.