CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A World War II spy and hero will share her experiences with students the University of Illinois Wednesday.
98-year-old Marthe Cohn is the author of "Behind Enemy Lines: The True Story of a French Jewish Spy in Nazi Germany."
Cohn will share her story of joining the French intelligence service, posing as a nurse, crossing enemy lines and relaying information about the Nazis back to the French.
"At age 98, Ms. Cohn is a living legend," Chancellor Robert Jones said. "Her story is terrifying and inspiring."
The French government honored Cohn with both the Croix de Guerre, awarded to people who distinguished themselves in the Allied fight against the Axis forces, and the Medaille militaire, given for bravery in action against an enemy force.
Cohn will speak in the Great Hall of Krannert Center for the Performing Arts at 6 p.m. Feb. 13.
Afterwards, she will autograph copies of her book, which will be available for purchase.
The event is co-sponsored by the Chabad Jewish Center and is free and open to the public.