LAWNDALE, III (WAND) - “Next thing we know, two o'clock this morning my son and my grandchildren, hit the door and he goes, 'Mom... we need help'." That's the last thing Carole Hoss wanted to hear as thunderstorms ravaged the small community of Lawndale.
The Logan County Sheriff's Office said Lawndale, the quaint small community just outside Atlanta, had not seen flooding like that in 20 years. The flooding is forcing residents out of their home. Rodney Lovelett has called Lawndale home for 2 years, but on Sunday night, he doesn't know where home will be.
Lovelett packed up a Uhaul with as much furniture and valuables, "we're just trying to save whatever we can, we don't want to, you know, roll the dice and take a chance and not be able to get our stuff out." He tells WAND News. Lovelett says he knows more rain is on the radar so he is not taking any chances.
"According to the fire chief and everybody else, we're supposed to have quite a bit more rain this week. My basements already flooded. It's already past my fuse box, we haven't had power since last night. My basement is full of water, about five feet and a half down there." Lovelett says. "Just praying to God...hoping the rain holds off."
Other Lawndale residents shocked at the flooding. Longterm residents say they have never seen anything this bad. Nicole Rollins has lived there for 9 years, she says, "it actually hit our yard, so it had come clean up to our yard. It is never been as far as it was into our yard."
Another resident, Carole Hoss, has lived there her entire life. Her son knocked on her door early Sunday morning, saying water was in their home. She says residents in the community are used to flooding... but never this bad. "This one was a little bit different, seems different than the floods that we've had in the past where the water has come up further and deeper."
Residents in Lawndale and in Logan County posted on Facebook, asking the county for help. Hundreds of nearby volunteers from nearby towns showed up to fill sand bags up to prevent water coming into more homes. They helped barricade homes closest to danger. "It was a blessing," Hoss says about the help that came into town. "My niece brought us sandbags all the way from Washington and Pekin."
Logan County Residents, the Sheriff's Department, Red Cross, Illinois Emergency Management Agency were among the many who showed up to help. Residents say they are so thankful to all those that helped. Lovelett says he's blessed to have the community around him that he does.
"Small towns get together and can really help each other out in the moment of need. And like I've really never even really talked to my neighbors, but they were all here to help me out today."
The community of Lawndale is holding their breath as more storms pass, hoping they have weathered the most of it. Logan County Officials will continue to monitor the area and help from the state will come in when needed. Rescue Boats have also been brought in in case of emergency evacuations.
