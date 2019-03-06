SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Two people were shot in a Wednesday night Springfield shooting.
Police say the call came in just before 7 p.m. One of the victims was shot in the leg and the other suffered a gunshot wound in their arm when it happened on Glenwood Avenue.
They and a third person, who officers say was pistol-whipped in the face, are in hospital care Wednesday night with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say there are two suspects in the shooting. No information is available about their descriptions. Law enforcement did not have a vehicle description either on Wednesday night.
Anyone with information on the situation is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at (217)788-8311.